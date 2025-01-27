Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Claims He's Getting Married Whether Sharelle Rosado Wants To Or Not

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 14.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Inter Miami CF
Feb 21, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson (85) arrives for a Major League Soccer match featuring Real Salt Lake and Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Well, this is certainly a curious way to try to win Sharelle Rosado back.

Chad Johnson recently expressed during an Instagram Live session that he plans on getting married this February whether his ex fiancée Sharelle Rosado wants to or not. Well, that's not exactly what he means. Rather, Ochocinco expressed that he's looking forward to his upcoming marriage, even if he doesn't know who he will marry. For those unaware, Johnson and Rosado seemed to break up towards the end of last year, although it's something that the former clearly wants more than the latter. This led to many conflicting reports on what happened, how they handled the situation, and whether or not they're on the same page when it comes to how to move forward.

Furthermore, Sharelle Rosado recently addressed the questions around their split. "If this was just for PR, why would we have a child together? That doesn’t add up," she told the New York Post of her split with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson due to his alleged text messages to other women. "People will always speculate and assume, but we know what we had and what we created. Whether we’re together or not, we’ll always support each other."

Read More: Chad Ochocinco's Break Up Allegedly Stemmed From This Awkward Incident

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Still Plans To Marry Amid Sharelle Rosado Drama

"We’re still family, regardless of our relationship status,” Sharelle Rosado said of her and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. “We have a child together, and his kids are like my own. If they need anything, I’m there, and I know it’s the same the other way around. We’ll always put family and business first. Right now, we’re both busy with work. If reconciliation happens, it’ll happen when the time is right." This follows multiple jabs and seemingly amicable shade that they threw at each other recently, such as Ocho's reaction to Rosado signing a podcast deal with his Nightcap cohost, Shannon Sharpe.

As such, it seems like all this drama between Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is more normal than the gossip corners might indicate, even if they still seem at odds over how exactly to proceed. But only time will tell what trolls and comments will actually hold weight and what will live on as mere petty frustration. In any case, don't bet on a marriage anytime soon.

Read More: Chad Johnson Breaks His Silence On Shocking Sharelle Rosado Split

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Gossip Sharelle Rosado Clarifies Chad Ochocinco Johnson Split After Fans Suggest Publicity Stunt 2.5K
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals Relationships Sharelle Rosado Savagely Claps Back At Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson's Flirting After Split 2.8K
Syndication: The Enquirer Relationships Chad Johnson Breaks His Silence On Shocking Sharelle Rosado Split 5.5K
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party Relationships Chad Ochocinco Is Furious After His Ex Inks Podcast Deal With Club Shay Shay 9.3K