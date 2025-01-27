Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson Claims He's Getting Married Whether Sharelle Rosado Wants To Or Not

Chad Johnson recently expressed during an Instagram Live session that he plans on getting married this February whether his ex fiancée Sharelle Rosado wants to or not. Well, that's not exactly what he means. Rather, Ochocinco expressed that he's looking forward to his upcoming marriage, even if he doesn't know who he will marry. For those unaware, Johnson and Rosado seemed to break up towards the end of last year, although it's something that the former clearly wants more than the latter. This led to many conflicting reports on what happened, how they handled the situation, and whether or not they're on the same page when it comes to how to move forward.

Furthermore, Sharelle Rosado recently addressed the questions around their split. "If this was just for PR, why would we have a child together? That doesn’t add up," she told the New York Post of her split with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson due to his alleged text messages to other women. "People will always speculate and assume, but we know what we had and what we created. Whether we’re together or not, we’ll always support each other."

"We’re still family, regardless of our relationship status,” Sharelle Rosado said of her and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. “We have a child together, and his kids are like my own. If they need anything, I’m there, and I know it’s the same the other way around. We’ll always put family and business first. Right now, we’re both busy with work. If reconciliation happens, it’ll happen when the time is right." This follows multiple jabs and seemingly amicable shade that they threw at each other recently, such as Ocho's reaction to Rosado signing a podcast deal with his Nightcap cohost, Shannon Sharpe.

As such, it seems like all this drama between Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is more normal than the gossip corners might indicate, even if they still seem at odds over how exactly to proceed. But only time will tell what trolls and comments will actually hold weight and what will live on as mere petty frustration. In any case, don't bet on a marriage anytime soon.