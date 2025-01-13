Chad Ochocinco Is Furious After His Ex Inks Podcast Deal With Club Shay Shay

Chad Ochocinco says he wasn't consulted.

Chad Ochocinco says he wasn't in the loop when his ex, Sharelle Rosado, inked a podcast deal with Shay Shay Media. The NFL legend currently co-hosts the podcast, Nightcap, alongside Shannon Sharpe. Rosado and Ochocinco first announced their split back in October 2024.

"So nobody was gonna run this by me first to see if I was okay with this partnership?" Ochocinco asked in response to the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), which reads: "We’re proud to announce that #HumbleBaddies has joined the Shay Shay Media family! Thank you Sharelle, Ashley, and Alexis. The newest episode of Humble Baddies is out RIGHT NOW on their YouTube channel! Go like, subscribe, watch and share!" In another follow-up, the former NFL star added: "Y’all got me f*cked up I’ll do my own damn podcast."

Read More: Sharelle Rosado Clears Up All Chad Ochocinco Breakup Rumors Like If His Cheating Included STI In New Interview

Chad Ochocinco & Sharelle Rosado Attend The NFL Honors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Sharelle Rosado attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The announcement comes after Rosado alluded to finding text messages between other women and Ochocinco during their relationship while appearing on the Reality with the King podcast, earlier this month. “When we were together, there were some… going on and I found out about it, texting other women, you know, [inaudible] around," she said. "I was like, ‘F–k this s–t. Do you know who I am?’ I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is. And nobody’s perfect. I just feel like, when things happen be honest about it. It shouldn’t lead to that point of how I’m finding out."

Chad Ochocinco Reacts To Sharelle Rosado's Announcement