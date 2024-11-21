Chad Ochocinco's Break Up Allegedly Stemmed From This Awkward Incident

MLS: 2023 MLS All Star eMLS All Star Challenge
Jul 16, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Chad Ochocinco looks on before taking the stage to compete in the eMLS All-Star Challenge at The Wharf. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bad situation for all involved.

Chad Ochocinco and Sharelle Rosado called it quits in October. The celebrity couple were engaged, and even share a daughter named Serenity, but Rosado made it clear that she was through. "Chad and I are no longer together please stop tagging us," she wrote on Instagram. "He is a free man ladies." It wasn't clear what led to the break up, but the Neighborhood Talk spoke with sources close to the former couple, and they've made some very bold claims. They believe Chad Ochocinco's alleged infidelity was to blame.

A anonymous source The Neighborhood Talk that Chad Ochocinco was actually found having sex with another woman while in the bed he shared with Rosado. The source alleges that Rosado came home and caught her ex-fiance in the act. This does align, however, with the exchange that Rosado had with an IG user after she announced her split from Chad Ochocinco. The user claimed that she would be sliding in the former NFL's DM's now that he was single. Rosado shot back: "lol hope you don't catch nothing sis." Ochocinco expressed sadness over the dissolution of his engagement during an episode of his Nightcap podcast.

Chad Ochocinco Has Been Accused Of Cheating In The Past

The former NFL star told co-host Shannon Sharpe he was unsure of what to do next. He did, however, make it clear that he was not responsible for the split. "It wasn't me," he asserted. Chad Ochocinco also took Rosado to task for discussing their split on social media. "Yeah, you didn’t have to be so public," he remarked. This is not the first time Ochocinco has been hit with cheating allegations, however. He was also accused of being unfaithful when he was engaged to Evelyn Lozada in the early 2010s.

Surprisingly, Sharelle Rosado has also been linked to infidelity. She hasn't denied the rumors that she cheated on her ex with Chad Ochocinco, either, she openly admitted it during an episode of her Humble Baddies podcast in September. "I actually I cheated on my ex-husband with Chad," she explained to her listeners. "Wouldn’t say cheat because I mentally checked out. I was done." Regardless of who did what, it appears this celebrity couple are no more.

