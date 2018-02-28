Chad Ochocinco
- Pop CultureShannon Sharpe Reacts To Snoop Dogg Turning Down $100 Million OnlyFans DealShannon Sharpe joked he would've taken the deal.By Cole Blake
- SportsCam'ron Likens Chad Ochocino To R. Kelly In Scathing RantCam'ron had a lot to say yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChad Johnson & Sharelle Rosado Share First Photos Of Newborn Baby GirlRosado also explained the meaning behind the Serenity's name. She has three other children, while Chad has seven.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChad Johnson's Fiancé Sharelle Rosado Speaks On Evelyn Lozada AssaultThe pregnant "Selling Tampa" star revealed that the incident "wasn't a concern" when she considered dating the former NFL star.By Erika Marie
- MusicChad Johnson & YK Osiris Trade Shots Over $325k EarringsOchocinco and Osiris are both doing free promo for Claire'sBy Thomas Galindo
- SportsChad Ochocinco Disputes Google Net WorthOchocinco showed a 'child, please' mentality when questioned about net worth.By Vaughn Johnson
- MusicDrake & Rick Ross Allegedly Releasing A Joint AlbumDrake and Rick Ross are releasing a collab album according to Chad Ochocinco.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureChad Ochocinco Prefers A Woman's DNA & Athletic Ability Over LooksThe former football star said he could have models if he wanted, but he prefers athletes.By Erika Marie
- SportsChad Ochocinco & Brandon Marshall Get In Heated Exchange On PodcastOn "I Am Athlete," Marshall challenged that Ochocinco's unhealthy lifestyle led to the demise of his career, while Ochocinco refuted it ended because he "f*cked up."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsChad Ochocinco Reveals Why His GF Is "The One" & Gives Him "Structure"The former NFL star said that he doesn't even get tempted by anyone else.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Urges Chad Johnson To "Speak The Truth" About Domestic Violence IncidentsEvelyn Lozada reveals that she was allegedly the victim of multiple domestic violence incidents with ex-husband Chad Johnson.By Erika Marie
- RandomChad Johnson Pays Rent For Woman Who Asked For Help On TwitterChad Johnson receives financial help requests all of the time, but something about this tweet stood out to him.By Erika Marie
- GramEvelyn Lozada Dismisses Marriage To Chad Ochocinco, Says Next Will Be Her FirstWelp. There's that.By Erika Marie
- TVChad Ochocinco Co-Hosts Event With OG Chijindu Amid Her Feud With Evelyn LozadaEvelyn reportedly filed a lawsuit against OG.By Erika Marie
- SportsChad Ochocinco Stuns Fans By Making 60-Yard Field Goal: WatchOchocinco is a man of many talents.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChad Ochocinco Recalls Losing "Temper For 3 Seconds" During Evelyn Lozada IncidentAfter rebuilding his life from that scandal, he can't help but have a positive outlook on life.By Erika Marie
- TVChad Ochocinco Is At The Center Of Evelyn Lozada's "Basketball Wives" DramaThe stuff reality TV was made for.By Erika Marie
- AnticsChad Ochocinco Responds To Pregnant Woman Who Asked For Him For Money On TwitterFolks are out here hustling these celebs.By Erika Marie
- SportsChad Johnson Signs With Semi-Pro Soccer Team Boca Raton FC: ReportThe former NFL wide receiver is now a soccer player.By Alexander Cole
- SportsChad Johnson Saves A Fan From EvictionThe athlete shows he's a man of the people.By Zaynab
- SportsAntonio Brown Goes On IG Live With Chad Ochocinco, Says "My Phone Line's Open"Brown is looking unbothered by all this.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Network To Air Flag Football Games Ft. Mike Vick, Nate RobinsonNew details regarding the American Flag Football League.By Kyle Rooney