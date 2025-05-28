Shannon Sharpe Makes Somber "Nightcap" Announcement Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

BY Alexander Cole 1326 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIII Experience
Jan 31, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens former tight end Shannon Sharpe on radio row at the Super Bowl LIII media center at the Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco have been on quite the run with their "Nightcap" podcast, however, things have taken a turn.

Weeks ago, Shannon Sharpe was accused of sexual assault and rape. In fact, he is currently being sued, and his accuser claims to have a sex tape. Although Sharpe has alleged that the tape was edited to make him look bad, there have been very few updates in the case over the past few weeks.

Overall, these allegations have had serious effects on his career. For instance, he has been sidelined by ESPN, at least for the time being. In recent days, there have been rumors that Sharpe will eventually return to ESPN with his very own show that would air at 5PM EST, thus replacing Around The Horn.

In the meantime, Sharpe has been keeping himself busy with his show Nightcap which is co-hosted by Chad Ochocinco. The show was supposed to go on a tour this summer, however, that is no longer happening.

While speaking directly to the audience last night, the Club Shay Shay host revealed that the Nightcap tour has been postponed. Fans of the show will have to wait until the Summer of 2026 for the tour.

Read More: Disturbing Surveillance Footage Of Tory Lanez's Stabbing Leaks Online

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

While Shannon Sharpe didn't go into detail about the postponing of his tour, he did not that this was a conclusion he came to with Ocho by his side. Overall, fans cannot help but feel as though this has everything to do with his legal situation.

The allegations against Sharpe are serious. Depending on how this case goes, they could have permanent effects on his career. While he is currently sidelined by ESPN, he could be let go completely, depending on how this all turns out.

Needless to say, it is easy to see why Sharpe would abandon a tour to focus on other things right now. Whether or not Nightcap and Club Shay Shay continue as is, still remains to be seen.

Read More: Suge Knight Addresses Capricorn Clark's Diddy Trial Testimony

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Netflix's "The Redeem Team" Special Screening Music Shannon Sharpe Confused By Origins Of Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef 1170
shannon sharpe megan stallion apology Sports Shannon Sharpe Issues Formal Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Following His NSFW Comments 2.9K
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 TV Shannon Sharpe Addresses His Recent Viral Outburst And Heated Exchange With Ochocinco 7.0K
ESPN First Take At Clark Atlanta University And Morehouse College TV Shannon Sharpe Hints At Second Bombshell Interview With Katt Williams 2.3K