Weeks ago, Shannon Sharpe was accused of sexual assault and rape. In fact, he is currently being sued, and his accuser claims to have a sex tape. Although Sharpe has alleged that the tape was edited to make him look bad, there have been very few updates in the case over the past few weeks.

Overall, these allegations have had serious effects on his career. For instance, he has been sidelined by ESPN, at least for the time being. In recent days, there have been rumors that Sharpe will eventually return to ESPN with his very own show that would air at 5PM EST, thus replacing Around The Horn.

In the meantime, Sharpe has been keeping himself busy with his show Nightcap which is co-hosted by Chad Ochocinco. The show was supposed to go on a tour this summer, however, that is no longer happening.

While speaking directly to the audience last night, the Club Shay Shay host revealed that the Nightcap tour has been postponed. Fans of the show will have to wait until the Summer of 2026 for the tour.

Shannon Sharpe Allegations

While Shannon Sharpe didn't go into detail about the postponing of his tour, he did not that this was a conclusion he came to with Ocho by his side. Overall, fans cannot help but feel as though this has everything to do with his legal situation.

The allegations against Sharpe are serious. Depending on how this case goes, they could have permanent effects on his career. While he is currently sidelined by ESPN, he could be let go completely, depending on how this all turns out.