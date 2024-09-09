Shannon Sharpe Addresses His Recent Viral Outburst And Heated Exchange With Ochocinco

Shannon had a good explanation for all of it.

Shannon Sharpe was hosting his popular show "Nightcap" the other night when he was experiencing some audio issues. This subsequently led to an outburst that made it seem like he was mad at his production crew. Moreover, he reamed out Chad Ochocinco who showed up late to the broadcast. This led to quite a bit of discourse on social media. However, Sharpe decided to not give in to any of it. On Sunday night, Sharpe explained what happened and noted that it had nothing to do with his team.

“So that’s what I was hearing playing back in my ear. So it wasn’t anything, it wasn’t like a malfunction, somehow the audio had clicked on on the video that was playing.” Sharpe explained “So I could hear that back in my ear. So that was nothing that people back in the studio was doing.” he continued. “That was no fault of their own, that was just something that had just all of a sudden happened and it just took us a minute to figure out.”

Shannon Sharpe Gets Upset

As for the rift with Ocho, some felt as though Sharpe playing him like Skip Bayless. Sharpe went on to say that he and Ocho have a great deal of respect for one another. At the end of the day, Sharpe just wants to push Ocho to be the best version of himself so that the show can be the best possible product. “And then guys, look, there’s been a lot said, well, you trying to do the Ocho, what Skip did to you, blah, blah, blah.” Shannon said. “No, what I am gonna do is that l’m gonna push, l’m gonna pull, l’m gonna drag Ocho to a level that he didn’t think he could get to.”

The Explanation