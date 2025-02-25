Cam'ron Snaps On Chad Ochocinco For Working With Shannon Sharpe Over Him

Cam'ron went off on Chad Ochocinco during the latest episode of his sports talk show, It Is What It Is. In doing so, he revealed that Ochocinco turned down the oppotunity to work with him. Ochocinco currently serves as a co-host on the podcast Nightcap alongside Shannon Sharpe.

Cam began his rant by referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." "I don't really f*ck with Chad Ochocinco to be totally honest with you. He alright, but at the end of the day when we started this show, the n***a was hating from the very begining," he continued. "... He comes outta nowhere talking about, 'Yeah, I'ma get myself back together and I'm taking Cam's spot.' Why the f*ck you gotta take my spot n***a?" He added that he tried to call up the NFL legend to collaborate, but he told Cam to speak with his agent instead. "You so dumb you can't even speak for youself, stupid motherf*cker," he remarked.

Has Chad Ochocinco Responded To Cam'ron?

Chad Ochocinco has since responded to Cam'ron's fiery rant. After fans began tagging him in posts on X (formerly Twitter), he shared a gif of 50 Cent and also wrote, "How else would they get views," with several laughing emojis. Many fans have been coming to Ochocinco's defense, suggesting that he must've been joking when he initially spoke negatively about It Is What It Is. "People take the stuff Ocho says so serious meanwhile he be joking like a mf. I’m willing to bet he wasn’t even remotely serious when he said he was taking Cam’s spot," one user replied to the rant on X. Others suggested Cam'ron wouldn't say the same to Ochocinco's face.