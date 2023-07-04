Cam’ron and Ma$e have rekindled their friendship as of late. Overall, this has led to some incredible content in the form of It Is What It Is. This is a sports talk show that completely flips the debate format on its head. Although they may not be professional journalists, their commentary is still hilarious and yes, it is also insightful. They bring an irreverent approach to the sports talk world which is something that has truly been missing. Cam doesn’t care who he offends, and it leads to some amazing moments.

Recently, Cam’ron went on a bit of a rant about how It Is What It Is is the future of sports television. Subsequently, a whole bunch of podcasters and hosts were in their feelings. Among them was Chad Ochocinco, who took to Twitter and wrote, “Cam you my man but once i finish fasting & get back in front of the camera I’m gone dominate that space [fencer emoji].” Although Ochocinco was quite nice in his respond, Cam opted to take a sinister approach in his response. In the video down below, Cam brings up Ochocinco’s previous assault allegations, all while accusing him of being in rehab.

Read More: Cam’Ron Coins Hilarious New Phrase After Zion Williamson Drama

Cam’ron Goes Scorched Earth

“Ayoo CHAD!! pause!! Get in front of the camera and dominate the space?!” Cam’ron wrote in the IG caption. “U on some R Kelly shit. Secondly u moving oppy!! Instead of tryna compete u shoulda just ask to come on the show. Matter fact I got a job for u. On Monday’s u can be our NFL analyst and then clean the bathroom and kitchen after we film. It’ll pay more than the Funddidores de Monterrey (the last pro team you played for in MEXICO) welcome to THE ROW N****!! Lol”

Needless to say, these two probably won’t be collaborating anytime soon. Some people in the comments are even saying that Cam went way too far. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Cam’ron Compares Scottie Pippen To OJ After Latest Larsa Pippen News