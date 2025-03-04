Cam'ron Apologizes (Sort Of) To Chad Ochocinco After Erupting On Him Over Choosing Shannon Sharpe Instead

After taking some time to reflect it seems that Cam'ron is feeling remorseful for how he dealt with Chad Ochocinco. That's at least what it felt like for most of his four-minute apology until the very end. However, the New York rap legend still does feel bad to some degree. Killa Cam opened up by saying, "After I looked at it, I was like 'Yo, I did kinda go hard on Chad." He admits even his closest friends were giving it him straight that he did in fact go berserk. Even though he admitted "I do crazy," he still did not use that as an excuse to justify his behavior. He then clarified for the audience (and Shannon Sharpe) that none of this is as serious as he was making it seem.

"None of this is personal. I have no beef with Shannon Sharpe or Chad Ochocinco. I wanted to say, if I went a little bit hard, I apologize." Cam'ron also then goes on to say what may have led him to lashing out so aggressively in the first place. If you haven't seen it already, there's an interview between Chad and Stephen A. Smith and the former was talking about his "piece" (Cam's words) and how he got surgery done to enhance its size. Ocho explained the reasoning with Smith last month prior to Cam's outburst. "I want to feel better about myself. I want to be able to walk around the beach in my Speedo without being laughed at. Just like some women getting enhancements to feel better about themselves, I needed to do the same thing. So, I went from 3 to 11 inches like this."

Cam'ron Chad Ochocinco Beef

For whatever reason that's what made him rage even more and why he's a "little bit sorry" but "not crazy. He also went on to express how he understands how agents/managers sometimes negotiate contracts on behalf of their clients. Cam has come to recognize that's how Chad Ochocinco came into the sports world overall and it seems he's now up to speed on that end of things. However, he couldn't end his "apology" there.

In the last minute, things turn quickly. "You guys are doing a great job, I'm not hating on your show. But I'm doing a spectacular job n****. I'm that n**** that's why you mentioned my name in the first place." Cam'ron continues to address Chad, "And you doing really good... but you not the main attraction. You the coleslaw that comes with the meal," he said. Folks felt he should have just not apologized at all if he was going to add all of that at the end, with one X user writing, "He apologized and then continued to roast him lol…He just should have never apologized." This feud all started with Cam going off on Chad for seemingly dissing him saying he was going to take his spot and selected Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap platform over It Is What It Is. Chad didn't understand his vitriol and there's a chance there may be more confusion on his side after seeing this.