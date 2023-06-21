On June 21, it was reported that Scottie Pippen was about to lose half of his retirement fund. Documents obtained by The Blast revealed that on June 16, a judge ordered that Larsa Pippen be given half of her ex-husband’s accrued retirement fund from 1997 to 2016. It’s unknown how much money he will have to give up. However, it’s estimated to be a sizeable amount given he made $109 million from his NBA contracts alone.

Scottie is yet to make a statement about the settlement. However, the day after it was signed, he posted an image that read “You can’t spell a million with a couple L’s. Keep pushing.” to Instagram. Now that the memes about the situation have begun rolling in. Moreover, It Is What It Is host Cam’Ron couldn’t help but get in on the action.

Cam’Ron Compares Scottie Pippen To OJ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mr_camron

Cam’Ron took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Pippen situation. His post comprised the news image from No Jumper as well as an image of Pippen waiting at an airport luggage carousel. “Nah we gotta watch scotty he on a mission!! After having to give up half, he put on Black AF1’s?! (Tried to throw us off with the bubble gum bottom…nahhh homie) Spotted at the airport carousel? N-ggas better check that bag he getting. #Beware Scotty giving me #OJvibes,” Cam’Ron added as a caption.

It’s certainly a take. Now, of course, Cam’Ron (we hope) is just having a little bit of fun and running his mouth per his usual style. Pippen’s last post on Instagram showed him playing a basketball game on the SEGA Genesis alongside David Robinson. Meanwhile, many of the comments to Cam’Ron’s post express outrage that Larsa is getting such a big bag from the divorce. The redistribution of retirement funds is a very common practice in California, where the divorce was issued. It prevents one party from hiding their assets in said fund to protect them from the divorce settlement.

[via]