Sharelle Rosado Clarifies Chad Ochocinco Johnson Split After Fans Suggest Publicity Stunt

Sharelle Rosado, former fiancée of retired NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, has broken her silence on their split and dismissed speculation that their relationship was a mere publicity stunt. Rosado, now the star of Netflix’s W.A.G.s to Riches, shared the details of their breakup in an interview with the New York Post. The couple’s engagement ended in October 2024, a year after Rosado discovered text messages between Johnson and other women.

She firmly rejected claims that their relationship was staged for attention, citing their two-year-old daughter, Serenity, as evidence of its authenticity. “If this was just for PR, why would we have a child together? That doesn’t add up,” she stated. “People will always speculate and assume, but we know what we had and what we created. Whether we’re together or not, we’ll always support each other.”

Sharelle Rosado Dismiss Ochocinco Break-Up Just A Publicity Stunt Rumors

The rumors of a fabricated romance originated with Lastonia Leviston, known as “Stoni,” the mother of Rick Ross’s first child and a cast member on W.A.G.s. Leviston alleged on the show that Rosado and Johnson’s relationship lacked sincerity. Despite the controversy, Rosado and Johnson appear to remain amicable as they co-parent Serenity. Rosado emphasized that their mutual respect and commitment to family have not wavered.