Sharelle Rosado Clears Up All Chad Ochocinco Breakup Rumors Like If His Cheating Included STI In New Interview

Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado has finally addressed the reasons behind her split from former NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson. In an interview with Carlos King, the Allure Realty founder shared insights into their breakup, social media drama, and her current perspective on moving forward. Rosado candidly discussed the rumors of infidelity that surfaced and the fallout that led to her ending their engagement. Their relationship, once seen as aspirational, took center stage in reality TV appearances and their engagement announcement, complete with a dazzling ring.

Rosado revealed that throughout their relationship, she faced constant attention directed at Johnson from other women, even when they were together. While he maintained respect for her in public, she discovered his private indiscretions after going through his phone. “Yes, I found out through text messages,” she admitted. “There were things happening, and when I saw it, I thought, ‘Do you even know who I am?’ But no one’s perfect.” Rumors about dramatic confrontations, such as catching him in bed with another woman, were addressed but quickly dismissed.

Sharelle Rosado Addresses Chad Ochocinco Breakup, Other Women, & Trolls Rumors Of STDs

“That didn’t happen, or I wouldn’t be sitting here,” she joked, adding that the discovery of his extensive communication with other women was damaging enough. She refrained from elaborating further on the extent of his actions but confirmed it was the turning point for her. Their rocky relationship had weathered previous challenges, but the public spectacle of their breakup was the final straw. Rosado expressed regret about making their private struggles so public, including the viral announcement of their split where Johnson declared himself a “free man.” She took accountability. “I was hurt and pissed, and I didn’t handle it the way I should have," she said.

Despite the turbulence, fans remain curious about where Rosado and Johnson currently stand. For Rosado, however, the focus now seems to be on a fresh start as she embraces 2025 single and focused on her career.