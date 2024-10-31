Chad Johnson Breaks His Silence On Shocking Sharelle Rosado Split

Ochocinco speaks out.

Chad Johnson, who you might know better as Ochocinco, has been the talk of the town this week. Moreover, his longtime partner and fiancée Sharelle Rosado recently came out on social media to say that they broke up. The former NFL player seemed to push back on this, though, as he posted her initials on his Instagram Story with a lock emoji to suggest that he still wants to keep going. Nevertheless, he addressed the issue recently during an appearance on the Nightcap podcast, his show that he cohosts with Shannon Sharpe. It seems like this is still a pretty complex situation for the most part.

"I'm just saying, I'm blocked," Chad Johnson remarked. "I don't know what to do. [...] If you live it publicly, you break up publicly? It's okay. I can deal with that, though. The stove is hot, boy. I won't touch it. No, [she didn't say not to call her anymore]. Why don't you do me a favor? Why don't you be the moderator? *laughs* You laughing. That s**t ain't funny, man. That s**t hurt, boy. All I do is tweet normal. I tweet football, that's it. That's with me. You ain't have to be so public, and you might be watching."

Shannon Sharpe basically advised Chad Johnson to keep things offline, to give Sharelle Rosado space, and to be ready to have a conversation when she's ready. But some folks think that there was already something going on in Ochocinco's relationship. For example, Corey Holcomb recently suggested that her eagerness to appear on Nightcap should've been a "red flag" for Johnson from the jump. Of course, that's just a speculative theory, but it's one of many examples of folks trying to figure out what could've happened.