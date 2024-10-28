Chad Johnson Sends A Message To Sharelle Rosado Following Break-Up Claims

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Sharelle Rosado (L) and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ochocinco wants to save his relationship.

Chad Johnson was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL during his prime. However, he eventually found himself in the CFL and from there, he retired. Subsequently, he became a media personality who currently hosts the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe. Overall, this has led to a second wind of popularity for Ocho, and the fans out there are happy to see him doing well. Having said that, it would appear as though he is going through some personal turmoil.

After posting a photo of himself alongside sports anchor Taylor Rooks, Ochocinco's longterm partner Sharelle Rosado came out and said that Chad is now single. This came as a huge surprise to social media, especially since the two seemed to be doing so well together. Well, it would appear as though Johnson is not accepting the break up at this stage. In fact, he took to social media with a message for Sharelle. He posted her initials on his Instagram story with a lock emoji, which seems like a sign that they are "locked in."

Chad Johnson Speaks

One has to wonder if this is a tactic that is actually going to work out in Johnson's favor. Either way, he still very much wants to be in this relationship, even if Rosado says she is done. Only time will tell whether or not they can actually reconcile all of this. Perhaps it will end up being a talking point on "Nightcap" sometime soon.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a good way of trying to win back your partner? Are you a fan of Ochocinco and the moves he has made throughout his post-playing career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and personalities.

