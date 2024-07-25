Shannon Sharpe Reveals His True Feelings On Skip Bayless Leaving "Undisputed"

Fans were curious what Shannon had to say.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had a pretty horrendous falling out a few months ago. Overall, this was all because of Skip's continued disrespect on Undisputed. Fans were getting sick and tired of it, and so was Shannon. Subsequently, Sharpe decided it was time for him to leave. Once he did so, he went over to ESPN and First Take where he is now good friends with Stephen A Smith. Meanwhile, Bayless is set to fade into obscurity sooner rather than later.

It was recently announced that Skip would no longer be on FS1 come next year. His contract is running out and he will not be renewing. There is a ton of speculation as to what he will do next although many believe he should retire. As for Shannon Sharpe, well, he gave his thoughts on all of this on "Nightcap," his show with Chad Ochocinco. Below, you can see that Sharpe took a diplomatic approach while speaking on all of this.

Shannon Sharpe Speaks Out

Sharpe noted that he is grateful for the opportunity Bayless gave him. Furthermore, he was adamant that he wanted Skip to succeed. However, he knew that they could no longer succeed on the same show together. It was a mature approach and one that Bayless probably wouldn't have taken himself. Either way, it is going to be interesting to see how Skip moves forward with this new chapter of his career. If one thing is for sure, he has been surpassed by Sharpe in every possible metric.

Let us know how you feel about Shannon Sharpe's comments, down below. Do you believe that he is being too kind to Skip here? How did you feel about the end of Undisputed? Did Skip do Shannon dirty in the end? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming or ongoing projects.

