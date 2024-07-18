Skip's most famous co-host speaks out.

Stephen A. Smith spoke about Skip Bayless's FS1 departure on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. He addressed a few things, including the current state of their relationship and the impact that Bayless had on Smith's own career.

Stephen A. and Skip have not spoken in "a while," per Smith's podcast comments. "He's on that side, and I'm on this side," he said. However, he does not believe that Bayless will retire, nor does he believe that Undisputed was unsuccessful for Bayless because of how it ended. "He ain't some 30-year-old that flopped after one year. He's been doing it for over 40. And he's transitioned and transcended throughout the years." Smith was also grateful to Bayless for helping push his media career into what it's become.

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Skip Bayless Leaving FS1

Of course, fans fondly remember the Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless era of First Take, which started in 2012 amidst sagging ratings for the program. Smith replaced Jay Crawford, who transitioned to host SportsCenter. The program solidified the television career of Stephen A. Smith, who did not have a consistent role with ESPN until Bayless asked Smith to sign on. Their debates became famous among sports fans, as Bayless finally found a dance partner who could match his energy. When Bayless left ESPN in 2016, Smith developed into the face of First Take, and by proxy, ESPN.