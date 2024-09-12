Shannon Sharpe Receives Lucrative Offer From Adult Film Site

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Shannon sharpe attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Shannon Sharpe has offers coming in.

Shannon Sharpe became the main character on social media Wednesday thanks to a truly embarrassing mishap on Instagram Live. Overall, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver went live while having sex. Although he was not shown on camera, he could be heard. The woman he was with was making numerous sounds, and it became obvious to everyone tuning in what was happening. Ultimately, it was embarrassing and at first, Sharpe claimed he was hacked.

During last night's episode of Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, Sharpe revealed that he was not hacked. Instead, it was an honest mistake that has left him embarrassed and mortified. In the end, however, it isn't all that serious. No one is upset at Shannon, except perhaps the executives over at First Take. Meanwhile, Sharpe is now receiving offers from Adult Film Sites. For instance, according to TMZ, The Porn Dude wants to give Shannon $100K to make a movie on their website.

Shannon Sharpe Came Clean Last Night

It goes without saying that Sharpe will likely deny this offer. After all, these offers are commonplace whenever someone famous is spotted engaging in sexual activity. These websites know how to market themselves, and the offer in and of itself is the way to get brand recognition out there. Regardless, it is still pretty funny to see Sharpe get hit with such an offer. If he knows about it, we're sure he's having a good sense of humor about it.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Sharpe would ever take a deal like this? Or do you believe that this is just a marketing ploy by The Porn Dude to try and drive traffic? Let us know in the poll down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

