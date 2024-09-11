Shannon Sharpe Blames Hackers After Instagram Live Sex Tape Goes Viral

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Shannon Sharpe attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Shannon made a huge mistake.

Shannon Sharpe is currently the most talked about man on social media right now after a livestream that went down on his Instagram account. Just moments ago, Sharpe went live on IG and thousands of fans tuned in thinking that he had something to say. Instead, all you heard were the moans of a woman, while the phone remained face-up on what appeared to be a nightstand. Nothing could be seen in the video, however, the audio was clear as day and it was easy to understand what was happening.

Eventually, clips of the Instagram livestream began circulating on Twitter. The video lasted for about five minutes before it eventually got turned off. Overall, this is anyone's worst nightmare. Something similar happened to Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray back in the day. However, Sharpe is not taking responsibility for what went down. Instead, he took to his Instagram story moments after the video went up. It was here where he blamed the live stream on a hacker.

Shannon Sharpe Claims He Was Hacked

It will be interesting to see how the internet reacts to that explanation. Whenever people blame things on a hacker, there is usually some sort of skepticism. However, you cannot just assume that someone is lying. You have to give that person the benefit of the doubt and take them at face value, especially since it's almost impossible to know what really happened here. At the end of the day, we're sure people will forget about this by tomorrow, anyway.

As you can imagine, this is not a video that we can share on HotNewHipHop, however, you can see it at the Via link down below. Let us know what you think of this unfortunate situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Shannon Sharpe when he says it was a hacker? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest and most viral stories.

