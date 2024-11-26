Shannon Sharpe & Chad Ochocinco Weigh In On Drake's Stunning Lawsuit

The "Night Cap" hosts are sharing the majority's sentiment to Drake's legal attack.

It seems we are kicking round two of this Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef into gear. However, we would be lying if we said this is what we were expecting. If you are just tuning in, the Canadian hitmaker is suing Universal Music Group and Spotify for artificially spreading awareness for K. Dot's "Not Like Us" and its accompanying music video. He alleges that UMG has been using an "illegal" scheme consisting of payola, bots, and more to do so. Furthermore, The Boy is accusing the former of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The "pre-action" petition was filed to a Manhattan court on Monday. Overall, this is turning out to be a bad look on Drake's part, especially given the backlash that he's receiving right now.

He's been low-hanging fruit all year long already, and folks believe he should be letting this beef go. Charlamagne tha God, one of Drake's staunchest critics, let him hear it a bit, saying, "Come on man. Because you lost a rap battle? Dot said Squabble Up Not Lawyer Up. 😂 I'm just here for the chaos. Let's Discuss….." Mustard, one of Drizzy's newest foes, could only laugh about the matter, "Omg lmfaooooooooo."

Shannon Sharpe Is In Disbelief Over Drake's Lawsuit

But it's not just the general public and the hip-hop community expressing these feelings. Sports figures are also weighing in on the matter, specifically, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco. The latter was mostly just adding surface level commentary on the subject and asking questions. However, Shannon felt this was way below Drake's pay grade. He listed off all of his achievements, particularly the fact that he's the first artist to have 20 songs over one billion streams.