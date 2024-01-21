Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Snoop Dogg Turning Down $100 Million OnlyFans Deal

Shannon Sharpe discussed Snoop Dogg's story about turning down an offer to create an OnlyFans account while speaking with Chad Johnson for their show, Nightcap. Snoop had claimed on the Instagram Live show, Wake & Bake with Double S Express, that he was offered $100 million to go fully nude on the platform. The rapper explained that he wouldn't be able to explain doing so to his wife.

"How many inches they wanna see? I'ma say, 'Baby, here's the thing. Here's $25 million.' And let that baby arm hit the table," Sharpe said while sharing how he'd handle the situation. As for Snoop's original comments, he said: "They were like, 'OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.'" From there, he alluded to his wife. "Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money," he said.

Shannon Sharpe Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 5: Shannon Sharpe looks on after being inducted into the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame class during an announcement at the Super Bowl XLV media center on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Fans of Sharpe shared plenty of laughs in response to the post. "Unc left Undisputed and became a menace," one user commented on Instagram. Another wrote: "I beg to differ ain’t no black woman letting they husband pass up on a 100 million just to show D**K." Check out the full clip below.

Shannon Sharpe Discusses Snoop Dogg's OnlyFans Opportunity

Neither Snoop Dogg nor Shannon Sharpe would be the first celebrities to hop on OnlyFans. Iggy Azalea, Tyga, and more have all joined the platform over the years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shannon Sharpe and Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

