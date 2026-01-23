Corey Holcomb Allegedly Punches Female Comedian In New Footage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Corey Holcomb attends the Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus Unveiling of "The Players Club" on May 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Corey Holcomb faced accusations of punching fellow comedian Cristina Payne back in December of 2024 after months of feuding.

Corey Holcomb is no stranger to combative altercations, and one alleged instance of this got him in hot water back in December of 2024. He faced accusations of punching female comedian Cristina Payne in the face after months of feuding. Now, The Bizi Room on Instagram has obtained alleged footage via surveillance video of what allegedly went down outside the Hollywood Improv.

In the video, you can see two people allegedly identifiable as Holcomb and Payne arguing with each other. Then, the man folks allege to be Holcomb approaches the woman and punches her in the face, resulting in other men attacking him to get him away from her. Back when rumors of this altercation broke in 2024, law enforcement reportedly indicated that the alleged fight happened after months of feuding between the two comics.

According to TMZ, Payne filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, but nothing came of it. Also, the Chicago comedian reportedly tried and failed to get a restraining order against her two months after the report. He claimed that the female comedian physically attacked him first while he couldn't see her. Holcomb also alleged that she trash-talked him with statements like "Your mama's a b***h" and "Your d**k ain't s**t."

In fact, in court documents, he accused Cristina Payne of giving TMZ footage that displayed his attacks, but not hers. So it's possible that Corey Holcomb knew of this alleged surveillance video's existence. However, the outlet denied ever receiving or publishing that alleged video in question.

Who Is Cristina Payne?

For those unaware, Cristina Payne is a standup comic and more general comedian born in the Philippines and raised in California. She was also a radio personality on Kevin Hart's LOL Network on SiriusXM and has done a couple of acting gigs and special performances throughout her career.

Payne hasn't said much about this situation beyond her original remarks a few years ago. We'll see if she responds to this alleged footage coming out, which many folks online are reacting to with shock. Meanwhile, Corey Holcomb is still clapping back at critics, and we doubt he will stop now.

