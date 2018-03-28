punching woman
- CrimeWoman Punches Racist “Sacramento Karen” After Daring Her To Say N-WordFootage of a 7-Eleven altercation shows a racist "Karen" getting punched for saying the n-word.By O.I.
- AnticsDaBaby's Security Explains Why He Knocked Out Female Fan: WatchDaBaby's security guard took it upon himself to explain the situation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Alleged Victim Granted Restraining Order After He "Hit" & "Stalked" HerMore Chris Brown legal drama.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAfroman Settles Lawsuit With Woman He Punched OnstageA three year lawsuit against Afroman finally comes to a close. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicXXXTentacion Is Reportedly Suing The Woman He Punched In A VideoHe claims the whole thing is an extortion racket.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicWoman Hit By XXXTentacion In Leaked Video Speaks On IncidentThe woman struck by XXXTentacion in a recent video has come forward to address the incident. By Mitch Findlay