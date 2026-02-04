It goes without saying that Joe Budden has found massive success in the podcast space. According to him, however, his career could have gone a lot differently. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, he confirmed that when The Breakfast Club was first getting started over a decade and a half ago, there was some light discussion about him potentially becoming a host. Ultimately, the discussion didn't go any further, resulting in his current path.

"Where'd you get that from? That was a good one," Budden said when Sharpe asked if he was supposed to be a host of the show. "No [...] My name was in the hat at inception when they were tossing some ideas around, when they really didn't have a title yet. I went to one dinner with somebody concerning that, but I was never in further talks about it."

Fortunately, while Budden didn't land that gig, he still managed to become one of the biggest hip-hop media personalities of his generation.

Read More: Corey Holcomb Unleashes On Joe Budden For Comments On Alleged Punching Footage

Joe Budden Corey Holcomb Beef

This allows him to air his opinions on almost anything going on in the industry, despite whatever critics may have to say about it. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, he weighed in on the newly released security footage of Corey Holcomb in the face. This prompted an intense reaction from Holcomb, who proceeded to go off on Budden in an episode of his own podcast.

"Fruit booty buttons, I know you ain't talkin' crazy about me, homie," he said. "Everybody do their homework on fruit booty buttons and all of the women that have accused him of actually beating them up. Since you want some heat, since you couldn't leave me alone."