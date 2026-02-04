Joe Budden Expresses Disappointment Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys Win

BY Cole Blake
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Kendrick Lamar ended up taking home several awards at the Grammys on Sunday.

Joe Budden says he would have preferred to see Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out win Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards over Kendrick Lamar's GNX. He discussed the awards ceremony during an episode of his podcast earlier this week.

"I wanted Clipse to win, but as I was watching, I was like, 'Okay, it's still levels.' Like, Hip Hop had me wanting Clipse to win... But once you see Doechii up there presenting, you see Kendrick got dressed, and you see that he's still there. Once he won early, I was like, 'Okay, he wants to get the f*ck out of here.' But once the show is going and he's still sitting there... As long as Clipse got a win, I'm fine… I'm not frustrated with Kendrick winning that one," Budden explained.

As some of Budden's co-hosts explained that they would have preferred to see Clipse win Best Rap Album, he reiterated that he wasn't upset Lamar won. Marc Lamont Hill suggested that "disappointed" would be a better way of putting it.

Grammy Award Winners

Kendrick Lamar won more than just Best Rap Album at the Grammys on Sunday. He also took home Best Rap Song for “tv off,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther," which also won Record of the Year. As for Clipse, they won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips” while Doechii won Best Music Video for “Anxiety.”

Several artists voice their frustration about not getting any nominations, this week. Lil Wayne wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli." DJ Akademiks also reported that Playboi Carti was "disappointed" that Music wasn't honored.

Outside of the awards themselves, both Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump took issue with Trevor Noah's performance as the host of the event. They took to social media to complain about jokes he made at their expense.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
