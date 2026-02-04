Joe Budden Expresses Disappointment Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys Win

Joe Budden says he would have preferred to see Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out win Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards over Kendrick Lamar's GNX. He discussed the awards ceremony during an episode of his podcast earlier this week.

"I wanted Clipse to win, but as I was watching, I was like, 'Okay, it's still levels.' Like, Hip Hop had me wanting Clipse to win... But once you see Doechii up there presenting, you see Kendrick got dressed, and you see that he's still there. Once he won early, I was like, 'Okay, he wants to get the f*ck out of here.' But once the show is going and he's still sitting there... As long as Clipse got a win, I'm fine… I'm not frustrated with Kendrick winning that one," Budden explained.

As some of Budden's co-hosts explained that they would have preferred to see Clipse win Best Rap Album, he reiterated that he wasn't upset Lamar won. Marc Lamont Hill suggested that "disappointed" would be a better way of putting it.

Read More: Joe Budden Confronts DJ Akademiks For Not Defending Him Against Adin Ross

Grammy Award Winners

Kendrick Lamar won more than just Best Rap Album at the Grammys on Sunday. He also took home Best Rap Song for “tv off,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther," which also won Record of the Year. As for Clipse, they won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips” while Doechii won Best Music Video for “Anxiety.”

Several artists voice their frustration about not getting any nominations, this week. Lil Wayne wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli." DJ Akademiks also reported that Playboi Carti was "disappointed" that Music wasn't honored.