Melyssa Ford Speaks On Being A Pawn In The Drake-Joe Budden Beef

BY Zachary Horvath
Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Melyssa Ford attends Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York premiere at The Times Center on January 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Drake made things extra awkward between Melyssa Ford and "The Joe Budden Podcast" after being shouted out on "Gimme A Hug."

Drake's latest effort to rekindle his beef with Joe Budden almost a full year ago was pretty cheeky and diabolical. On "GIMME A HUG" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, The Boy crafted a well-executed diss on the podcast host, while simultaneously sending a flattering compliment at his now ex-cohost, Melyssa Ford.

"Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," Drizzy raps on the song's second verse. In the end, this seemingly caused a major rift between Ford and Budden because even though her ex took a dastardly shot at her co-worker, she unapologetically relished the kind statement.

A few days after the song released, Ford said, "I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third." She continued, "But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do... not in that man's mind, I do not know... I was happy [with] that."

In conjunction with irking the JBP crew to some degree, folks online believed that Ford was being played like a pawn. Speaking with The Stop, the video vixen did come to the realization that she was just that.

However, despite this, she's standing firm on the stance she's held for the last 11 months.

Why Did Melyssa Ford Leave The Joe Budden Podcast?

The conversation arose after the show's host asked Ford if Drake's "tried to rekindle that fire" since the shoutout. The Canadians did date in the late 2000s/early 2010s. But she says no and that she was just used as a chess piece to reignite his tensions with Budden.

"For a lack of a better way of putting it, I kinda think I might have been a little bit of a pawn. I'm fine with that, sh*t! Saying 'Melyssa Ford you're a legend from the 6' I'll take it."

She's also been doing fine since exiting the JBP late last year as well, as she's still yet to reveal what the cause was. However, Ford may never as it seems it was just time for her to move on and nothing more.

Of course, tons of speculation arose after her name was dropped from the intro and her appearances became less frequent. Some assumed it was because of the Drake track others pointed to contract disputes among other things.

Debates about her and Joe not getting along were also happening, but the podcaster sort of debunked those theories in a Jim Jones interview. "I didn't do a swap," he said in regard to Mona Love taking Ford's spot. "Melyssa stepped away and Mel was negotiating for quite some time. Shout out to Melyssa. We love her."

All in all, it remains a mystery as to why she ultimately left.

