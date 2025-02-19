Melyssa Ford Remains Unapologetic About Celebrating Drake's Shout-Out On "GIMME A HUG"

Melyssa Ford has made it very clear that she's loving the shout-out Drake gave her on "GIMME A HUG." The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track has been stirring up a lot of conversation online because of this and the subsequent Joe Budden diss in the same line. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," he raps on the cut. At first though, the fellow Canadian was still trying to take it all in after first listen. "I'm still processing. I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third."

She continued, "But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." Joe, despite being the target and Ford's co-worker, was admittedly happy for her getting her flowers. "I was happy [with] that. I was happy." However, after some more time, Melyssa Ford has been running with the Drake compliment. She put the song in her Instagram bio and even posted a confident video of herself in a bikini on the beach. Ford captioned the post, "What he said... let's heat up the summer."

However, a lot of folks online have been dragging her for celebrating this moment, especially with Joe Budden getting hit with a diss. Moreover, listeners of "GIMME A HUG" feel the bar really isn't much of a compliment. "Oh she REALLY thinks he’s being a gentleman & that it’s a genuine shout out.. that n**** is a master manipulator lol," one user posits. Another clarifies why Drake's "compliment," really isn't one at all. "A legend lol yeah video Vixen that’s it. She’s hype like it’s for something that means something."