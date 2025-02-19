Melyssa Ford Remains Unapologetic About Celebrating Drake's Shout-Out On "GIMME A HUG"

Melyssa Ford has made it very clear that she's loving the shout-out Drake gave her on "GIMME A HUG." The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track has been stirring up a lot of conversation online because of this and the subsequent Joe Budden diss in the same line. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," he raps on the cut. At first though, the fellow Canadian was still trying to take it all in after first listen. "I'm still processing. I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third."
She continued, "But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." Joe, despite being the target and Ford's co-worker, was admittedly happy for her getting her flowers. "I was happy [with] that. I was happy." However, after some more time, Melyssa Ford has been running with the Drake compliment. She put the song in her Instagram bio and even posted a confident video of herself in a bikini on the beach. Ford captioned the post, "What he said... let's heat up the summer."
Did Drake & Melyssa Ford Date?
However, a lot of folks online have been dragging her for celebrating this moment, especially with Joe Budden getting hit with a diss. Moreover, listeners of "GIMME A HUG" feel the bar really isn't much of a compliment. "Oh she REALLY thinks he’s being a gentleman & that it’s a genuine shout out.. that n**** is a master manipulator lol," one user posits. Another clarifies why Drake's "compliment," really isn't one at all. "A legend lol yeah video Vixen that’s it. She’s hype like it’s for something that means something."
In the late 90s and early 2000s, Ford was in fact one of the biggest in the industry in this regard. While most folks feel Ford is being naive, she feels others are "projecting" their issues. She expressed that she's going to continue to revel in Drake's shout out in a recent interview which can be found above. Overall, she doesn't understand why people are trying to steal her shine. Moreover, Ford is just thankful for getting some praise when instead she could have a caught a stray instead due to Joe being dissed in the same bar. You could also say that she's grateful as they did used to be an item years ago. Usually, Drake doesn't handle past relationships well in his music, so that could be another angle to look at. In a wild state of affairs, she was dating Drake at the same time as Toccarra Jones. Some are saying the relationship took place in 2009 and ended in 2010.