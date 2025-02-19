Melyssa Ford Remains Unapologetic About Celebrating Drake's Shout-Out On "GIMME A HUG"

BY Zachary Horvath 26 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Melyssa Ford attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The internet thinks Drake played Ford hard with this "compliment."

Melyssa Ford has made it very clear that she's loving the shout-out Drake gave her on "GIMME A HUG." The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track has been stirring up a lot of conversation online because of this and the subsequent Joe Budden diss in the same line. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a d**k-sucker," he raps on the cut. At first though, the fellow Canadian was still trying to take it all in after first listen. "I'm still processing. I'm just still processing. [...] I mean, it's great. It's awesome. I mean, it's not the first time, though. It's not even the second, it's not even the third."

She continued, "But thank you. I don't know what he is trying to do, I am not in that man's mind, I do not know. I will let you guys opine on that." Joe, despite being the target and Ford's co-worker, was admittedly happy for her getting her flowers. "I was happy [with] that. I was happy." However, after some more time, Melyssa Ford has been running with the Drake compliment. She put the song in her Instagram bio and even posted a confident video of herself in a bikini on the beach. Ford captioned the post, "What he said... let's heat up the summer."

Read More: ASAP Rocky Anoints His Lawyer Joe Tacopina A Member Of ASAP After Assault Case Acquittal

Did Drake & Melyssa Ford Date?

However, a lot of folks online have been dragging her for celebrating this moment, especially with Joe Budden getting hit with a diss. Moreover, listeners of "GIMME A HUG" feel the bar really isn't much of a compliment. "Oh she REALLY thinks he’s being a gentleman & that it’s a genuine shout out.. that n**** is a master manipulator lol," one user posits. Another clarifies why Drake's "compliment," really isn't one at all. "A legend lol yeah video Vixen that’s it. She’s hype like it’s for something that means something."

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Ford was in fact one of the biggest in the industry in this regard. While most folks feel Ford is being naive, she feels others are "projecting" their issues. She expressed that she's going to continue to revel in Drake's shout out in a recent interview which can be found above. Overall, she doesn't understand why people are trying to steal her shine. Moreover, Ford is just thankful for getting some praise when instead she could have a caught a stray instead due to Joe being dissed in the same bar. You could also say that she's grateful as they did used to be an item years ago. Usually, Drake doesn't handle past relationships well in his music, so that could be another angle to look at. In a wild state of affairs, she was dating Drake at the same time as Toccarra Jones. Some are saying the relationship took place in 2009 and ended in 2010.

Read More: Mick Jenkins Takes Fans On Jazzy Detour With New "Publix" Single

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere Music Melyssa Ford Continues To Revel In Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” Praise Despite Joe Budden Shade 1334
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Excitedly React To Drake Disses On "GIMME A HUG" 17.8K
NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Shades Joe Budden Yet Again With Sly Melyssa Ford Reference On New Album 7.5K
American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals Music Melyssa Ford Puts Drake’s “GIMME A HUG” In Instagram Bio Despite Joe Budden Diss 2.7K