Mick Jenkins Takes Fans On Jazzy Detour With New "Publix" Single

BY Elias Andrews 20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mick-jenkinsmick-jenkins
He sounds good over any production.

Mick Jenkins is a chameleon. He can hop on any song with any artist, find a pocket, and effectively steal the show. He's wildly talented as a vocalist and a writer. "Publix" is proof. The rapper slows things down after the raucous single that kicked off 2025, "Wars & Rumors of Wars (Freestyle)," and gifts fans with a smooth serving of jazz rap. Mick Jenkins sounds relaxed and utterly assured on this new single, and he delivers some of his coolest couplets to date.

"Publix" has an instrumental that harkens back to the horn heavy prime of Native Tongues. It has been updated for 2025, of course, but the feel, and the essence of what producer Docent is going for here still comes across loud and clear. It's one of the best beats Mick Jenkins has been on in quite a while. The bars are predictably clever and forthright when it comes to dealing with fame and creative pressures. "I be in these meetings, they be offering me bullsh*t. I be on my soapbox like that b*tch a pulpit," he raps. "Tweakin’ off the fame and they be tweakin’ off these numbers. Funny how a million plays really ain’t no money." The whole type sh*t EP is worth checking out.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Mick Jenkins Teams Up With Thelonious For Dark, Jazzy Cut "Yuck Freestyle"

Mick Jenkins Switches His Style On This Lush Standout

Quotable Lyrics:

Mof*ckas talkin’ ‘bout a first week sale
28 days later someone droppin’, n**gas zombies
I don’t do big features, that whole song and dance a comedy
N**gas say they f*ck with me but won’t say it in public

Read More: Mick Jenkins Says He's "Disgusted" And "Disappointed" By J. Cole's Apology To Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1037
News The Game Feat. Jason Derulo "Baby You" Video 247
News Marijuana Man 280