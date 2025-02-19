Mick Jenkins Takes Fans On Jazzy Detour With New "Publix" Single

Mick Jenkins is a chameleon. He can hop on any song with any artist, find a pocket, and effectively steal the show. He's wildly talented as a vocalist and a writer. "Publix" is proof. The rapper slows things down after the raucous single that kicked off 2025, "Wars & Rumors of Wars (Freestyle)," and gifts fans with a smooth serving of jazz rap. Mick Jenkins sounds relaxed and utterly assured on this new single, and he delivers some of his coolest couplets to date.

"Publix" has an instrumental that harkens back to the horn heavy prime of Native Tongues. It has been updated for 2025, of course, but the feel, and the essence of what producer Docent is going for here still comes across loud and clear. It's one of the best beats Mick Jenkins has been on in quite a while. The bars are predictably clever and forthright when it comes to dealing with fame and creative pressures. "I be in these meetings, they be offering me bullsh*t. I be on my soapbox like that b*tch a pulpit," he raps. "Tweakin’ off the fame and they be tweakin’ off these numbers. Funny how a million plays really ain’t no money." The whole type sh*t EP is worth checking out.

Mick Jenkins Switches His Style On This Lush Standout

