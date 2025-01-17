Mick Jenkins Drops His First Ever Independent Project With "type sh*t"

Mick Jenkins is moving with a new purpose and has new goals for 2025. After taking some time off following his critically acclaimed and beloved The Patience in 2023, it has given him some time to think about where he wants to go next. For the Alabama/Chicago native he's focusing on more independence. He sort of hinted at this in his fiery and bold YouTube exclusive freestyle "Wars & Rumors Of Wars" a couple of days ago. There, he called out the pretenders and his stature within hip-hop more or less. On top of that, his blunt approach to the song gave his bars some real credence as he sees the current state of hip-hop in a bit of a damaged state.
To help fix it, he's putting it upon himself to release music under his own power, giving himself full control over it. Mick Jenkins is hoping dropping in this fashion will encourage other MCs to do the same. Not only does he think this will help his contemporaries, but also the fans as well. "I want to give that ownership BACK to MY fans. I want you to have access to the music you purchased even when there’s no service or WiFi," he said recently on Instagram. This powerful and rebellious message was coupled with the announcement of his new EVEN exclusive EP, type sh*t. What's also really cool about this tape is that Mick showed love to the "type beat" community by using instrumentals in his style made by fans. He says he got plenty more to come on the platform and we are excited to see what's next.
Mick Jenkins Is Incredibly Thankful For The Support
type sh*t Tracklist:
- Type sh*t
- Krillin
- Publix
- Long Time Coming
- Brown Recluse