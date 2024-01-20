Mick Jenkins Tacks On Two New Tracks And Instrumentals To His Terrific 2023 Record "The Patience"

Mick Jenkins, an excellent wordsmith hailing from Huntsville, Alabama, is undoubtedly one of the most clever lyricists we have going in modern hip-hop. Also being raised in the south side of Chicago gave him the blue-collar grittiness that he displayed on his critically acclaimed album The Patience. Released on August 18, 2023, it featured a trim 11-song tracklist with standout features and performances. Now, it has just received a deluxe edition.

Let us just say that it somehow improves it. The new additions include "2011" and "Perm." On top of that, Mick adds instrumentals for the original release. Furthermore, he adds some color to the cover art, which could be a nod to the waviest song about "color theory" on "Roy G. Biv." If you listen on Apple Music and use Lossless audio, the deluxe sounds a bit louder compared to the previous edition.

Listen To The Patience (Deluxe Edition) By Mick Jenkins

However, tracks like "Pasta," "Show & Tell" with Freddie Gibbs, "Farm to Table" featuring VIC MENSA, and more still sound great. Everything still sounds lush and the penmanship is still there on the new tracks. "2011" is another storytelling cut that sees Mick recalling where he was in his life and with his music career. "Perm" is the bigger banger of the two with great bars like these. "You seeing ballerinas if n****s is spinning the block / We stay on our toes, two hands on the clock / No bustdowns, that's the neighborhood watch / Play Sasquatch, won't see me in the spot."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new deluxe version of The Patience by Mick Jenkins? Is this the best body of work he has ever put out, why or why not? Out of the two deluxe tracks, which one is better? Does Mick deserve more credit as an MC, or is he properly rated? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Mick Jenkins. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

The Patience (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Michelin Star Show & Tell (feat. Freddie Gibbs) Sitting Ducks (feat. Benny The Butcher) Smoke Break-Dance (feat. JID) 007 2004 Roy G. Biv Pasta Farm to Table (feat. VIC MENSA) Guapanese Mop 2011 Perm Michelin Star (Instrumental) Show & Tell (Instrumental) Sitting Ducks (Instrumental) Smoke Break-Dance (Instrumental) 007 (Instrumental) 2004 (Instrumental) Roy G. Biv (Instrumental) Pasta (Instrumental) Farm to Table (Instrumental) Guapanese (Instrumental) Mop (Instrumental)

