Cardi B Calls A Fan Out Over Her Fiery Criticism Of An Unknown Female Rapper

Cardi's not above directing anger towards her right back at the source.

Cardi B is dishing out a lot of smoke these days, whether that has something to do with her nasty split from Offset or her fights with fans and haters about their career criticisms. Moreover, one Twitter page specifically bashed her for her argument with an anonymous "rap girlie" who she claims couldn't go toe-to-toe in the booth with her. "Worms for brains .! You a rapper H* ! RAP!!!! If you wanna argue take yo spicy latina SSA BACK to MF LOVE & HIP HOP & STAY OUT OUR CULTURE . What’s wrong with this girl !??? You still running your mouth !????? Drop the album girl… you doing everything BUT that BOO," the page wrote, followed by a slew of tomato emojis.

Then, Tasha K's biggest opp clapped back with not just a shady Twitter message, but with a set of bars to prove her point: "A hundred times they ain't pulling up / B***hes do the same thing as me, they just ain't good enough," Cardi B rapped. "Talking about culture, are you stupid, are you dumb? / Hip-hop started in the Bronx, b***h, that's where I'm from / Look, tell her suck my d**k, tell her gag on it / I could get her toes done, I could put a tag on it."

Cardi B Claps Back At A Fan

""EXHIBIT A …..see how I’m arguing with you ?" Cardi B captioned the clip on Twitter, which she published on Friday (January 17). "See how I just made a quick 1 2 line about your tweet ? That’s what happen when you pop s**t first then rap about it slow b***h ….and I’m just playing around right here right now !!!!" Hopefully this means that she's got lots of bars ready for her next album, which we're all still waiting on...

Meanwhile, Cardi B continues to enjoy superstar status despite this lack of a sophomore LP, and that level of fame will take her all around the world. Next up is a potential visit to China, as tourist officials reportedly invited her, Travis Scott, and many others to perform there following Kanye West's wildly successful shows in Hainan. We'll see whether or not she pulls up with fresh verses...

[via]

