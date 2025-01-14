Cardi B Says She's Done "Acting Nice" & Is Ready To "Violate"

Cardi B is ready to take a meaner approach.

Cardi B says that she's done playing nice and is going to "violate" going forward. She made the announcement in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. "I was acting nice and nonchalant but today I’m going to violate and show the real me," Cardi wrote. In doing so, she captioned a video of Taylor Swift at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in 2019. The audio of the clip, however, appears to feature Beyoncé singing, as noted by Billboard.

The post had fans excited for a vibe change from Cardi B; however, some users misinterpreted it as a shot at Swift. "The replies acting like if cardi didn't show love towards Taylor for years… This ain't taylor shade, it's just a meme, calm down," one user wrote in the replies. Cardi eventually took it down and explained in a new post: "The video was funny and sarcastic and it went with my mood. Relax… sheesh.."

Cardi B Performs During TikTok In The Mix Festival

Dec 10, 2023; Mesa, Arizona, United States; Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park. © Joseph Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The posts from Cardi come amid her divorce from Offset. She recently went off on the Migos rapper during a rant on social media and demanded he sign their papers. Offset had reached out to her online after they accidentally partied at the same club. "So dating because I'm single means I'm just worried about d*ck??" she asked. "You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*ck off and sign the papers TODAY."

Additionally, Cardi is still preparing to release her long-awaited sophomore album after yet another year went by with it being delayed. Check out Cardi B's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) below.