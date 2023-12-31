Cardi B Fires Back At Fans On Twitter, Says She's Leaving Bad Vibes In 2023

Cardi B went back and forth with numerous fans on social media, earlier this week, before vowing to leave bad vibes behind in 2024. In doing so, she accused certain fans of having "no life" and being "losers."

When one user brought up the lack of a new album from Cardi, she fired back: "This took 5 seconds to do while I'm getting my toes done ..You took 20 minutes of your day to create a email , do a twitter to become a BARDI FAN PAGE …By the way I know wat you finna do wit your avi …NO LIFE ACTIVITY." She responded to one follower: "I need therapy but you a whole FAN PAGE of someone that needs therapy?... LOSER." When another user brought up her kids, Cardi responded: "They fed, bathed and rich …..NEXT."

Cardi B Performs At TikTok In The Mix

MESA, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 10: Cardi B performs onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park on December 10, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

After all of the posts, Cardi admitted that she was behaving "a lil toxic" but looked forward to 2024. "I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today… but we not taking that into 2024. Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!" she wrote. Check out Cardi B's posts on Twitter below.

Cardi B Fires Back At Fans On Twitter

Cardi's rant comes after she recently broke up with Offset. While there have been rumors of the two reconciling throughout the holidays, she liked a post on social media describing them as untrue. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

