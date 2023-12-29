Cardi B & Offset Hit Up New York City To Spend Time Together After Breakup

Cardi B and Offset apparently hit up New York City together recently, at least based on some fan pics that social media sleuths tied together. Moreover, a fan took a photo with each of them at an undisclosed store on Thursday (December 28) and posted them both, and they appeared separately, of course. It seems like, amid their breakup, they still don't want to appear together in such a public way... or this was just a wild coincidence and both rappers were in the Big Apple on their own paths. In addition, fans also confirmed via other pictures and their fits in them that this all apparently happened the same day.

Furthermore, this comes just a couple of days after Cardi B seemed to suggest that she and Offset aren't getting back together anytime soon. Many fans expressed wishes for this to happen online, but she liked a tweet suggesting that they're getting their hopes up. Regardless, it's at least heartening to see that they apparently can still hang out together and will likely maintain a pretty amicable relationship. It's unlikely that they'll be able to address this via their music anytime soon, but we wouldn't be surprised if Bardi's next album cycle references this in some way.

Offset & Cardi B At New Year's Eve 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

What's more is that this isn't the first time that the "JEALOUSY" duo seemingly reunited after their split. While this instance is still pretty unconfirmed, it was quite wholesome to see the family get together for Christmas. Offset and Cardi B have a lot to take care of and nurture, much of which they've built together, so it's important for them to still support each other if possible. They don't need to be super chummy, but they have done too much to lose all the spark they had.

Meanwhile, they still have to deal with a lot of other things together that aren't as fulfilling. For example, the couple received a lawsuit over allegedly unpaid rent and property damage. As such, they will likely continue to stick around each other in the near future, and hopefully a new and healthy bond can emerge from the ashes of another. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Offset, check back in with HNHH.

