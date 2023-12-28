Offset Shares Hints He's Dropping New Music Soon

Offset, the former Migos rapper, has ignited speculation among fans with a series of cryptic posts on X (formerly Twitter). Moreover, he's hinting at the possibility of new music in the pipeline. On Wednesday, December 27, Offset teased his followers with glimpses into his creative process, sparking excitement and curiosity about what could be on the horizon. Based on his tweets, people are assuming he has new music on the way.

Furthermore, the anticipation began with a post featuring a portrait of Offset alongside the caption "Studio mode." Six hours later, he elevated the intrigue by sharing another photo of himself donning a gas mask and a sophisticated tuxedo. The photo was accompanied by the message, "War zone ….. [three musical notes emojis]." Moreover, building on the suspense, Offset made his intentions crystal clear an hour later, writing, "New music…. [several musical notes emojis]." This tease follows Offset's October release of Set It Off, his sophomore solo LP. The album garnered positive reviews, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Read More: Cardi B Declares She's Single, Responds To Offset & Chrisean Rock Rumors

Offset Teases He's Working On New Music

However, recent headlines have swirled around the rapper's personal life, particularly amid rumors and his wife, Cardi B. She confirmed her single status in early December after five years of marriage. Moreover, despite spending Christmas together, Cardi and Offset do not seem to be reconciling. This has prompted Offset to shift the focus back to his musical career. Fans, reacting to his tweets, expressed a range of sentiments, from protective warnings like "if you diss cardi we coming for you" to criticisms about his career trajectory: "Let's see how far you go without Cardi and bardigang support. Your career was already in the stage of retirement. But you rode Cardi wave to stay relevant."

Moreover, Offset's move to redirect attention towards his artistry showcases his determination to maintain a professional spotlight amid personal turbulence. As fans eagerly await more details on the teased new music, the dynamic between his personal life and musical career adds an extra layer of intrigue to what could be his next creative chapter. What are your thoughts? Do you want more music from Offset? How did you feel about Set It Off? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Offset Reveals How He Mended Relationship With Cardi B After Cheating