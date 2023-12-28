Cardi B And LL Cool J Added To Already Stacked "New Year's Rockin' Eve" Lineup

New Year's Eve is right around the corner which means the annual New Year's Rockin Eve celebration is about to hit New York. The event had already announced an absolutely stacked lineup of performances planned for the night. Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Post Malone, and Doechii were already set to bring hip-hop flavors to the event and now there's even more on the way.

Recently both LL Cool J and Cardi B were added to the lineup. While fans are hyped for their inclusion, it certainly raises some questions about the ongoing drama in Cardi B's personal life. She was originally booked to play a show at the same venue as her husband Offset. The pair have been subject to many rumors of separation in recent weeks and Cardi moving her performance to a new venue won't slow them down. They join an already impressive lineup of performers that includes Tyla, Janelle Monae, Green Day, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Ellie Goulding, and many more. Check out the announcement of their inclusion in the lineup below.

Cardi B And LL Cool J Tapped For New Year's Performance

Most of the drama surrounding Cardi B in recent weeks has had to do with her marriage. Fans first noticed that her and husband Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this month. The rumors haven't stopped since then, especially after Cardi described herself as "single" in an Instagram livestream. Fans got some mixed messages from Cardi in recent days that didn't help clear anything up.

Last week, Cardi was caught dissing Offset on video. The clip made the rounds just a day before the pair were back spending time together again on Christmas. While it was still Christmas Cardi also took the opportunity to shoot down fan rumors that Offset had cheated on her. What do you think of Cardi B and LL Cool J being added to the New Year's Rockin' Eve Lineup? Do you think Cardi was deliberately trying to get away from Offset on New Years? Let us know in the comment section below.

