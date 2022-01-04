New Year's Eve Live
- SportsTaylor Swift Goes For A Ride In Travis Kelce's Rolls RoyceTravis and Taylor are going into the New Year stronger than ever.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B And LL Cool J Added To Already Stacked "New Year's Rockin' Eve" LineupThe impressive lineup of performers got even more impressive. By Lavender Alexandria
- TVAndy Cohen “Really Regrets” His Ryan Seacrest Slander On CNN's NYE BroadcastCNN has already confirmed that Cohen will return at the end of 2022, despite his drunken antics.By Hayley Hynes