Cardi B Accuses Offset & His Mom Of Stealing From Her

Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Offset and Cardi B attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald &amp; Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Cardi B went off on Offset on X Spaces.

Cardi B went off on Offset during a recent rant on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, accusing him and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of stealing from her. She didn't go into detail about the allegations but asked what happened to their children's Christmas gifts at one point.

"I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose," Cardi said, as caught by Billboard. "Where are the Christmas gifts at?" From there, she ranted about her divorce more broadly. "A motherf*cker wants me to go on social media and crash out, so I can look crazy and they can look like they’re unbothered. That was always their plan," she said. "That’s why I’ve been quiet, but you’re going to stop f*cking with me and you’re going to sign these f*cking divorce papers."

Cardi B & Offset During The Grammy Awards
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Offset and Cardi. B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The X Spaces rant comes after Cardi promised that she was done playing nice and is going to "violate" going forward in a post on Tuesday. "I was acting nice and nonchalant but today I’m going to violate and show the real me," Cardi wrote while captioning a video of Taylor Swift at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in 2019. She eventually took it down and explained in a new post: "The video was funny and sarcastic and it went with my mood. Relax… sheesh.."

Cardi B Goes Off On Offset

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, last year, marking the second time she's done so during their seven years of marriage together. They share three children: Kulture Kiari Cephus, Wave Set Cephus, and a newborn daughter they welcomed in 2024. Check out Cardi B's latest comments on X Spaces below.

