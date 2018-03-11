Cardi B album
- Pop CultureCardi B's Net Worth: How She Stacked Her MillionsShe's one of the top-selling rappers in the world, but her money moves go beyond music.By Victoria Ifeolu
- MusicCardi B Gives Surprise Performance At GloRilla Tour Stop In New YorkWhile the New York rapper's been busy working on her second album and doing community service hours, she had to pop out for Glo's show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentCardi B’s Sophomore Album: Everything We KnowEverything there is to know about the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's upcoming album.By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsCardi B's New Album Will Expose Offset Relationship DramaCardi B is on the cover of Elle Magazine, speaking about her new album and how it will have her "Lemonade" moments, airing out her relationship drama with Offset.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Goes Gold On First Day"Invasion Of Privacy" has gone Gold in under 24hrs.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Strongly Hints At New Music Dropping TonightWhat does Cardi B have up her sleeve?By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Misses New York & Chop Cheese Sandwiches As She Stays On Album Grind"Ya motherf-ckers better love this album."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Confirms Debut Album Will Arrive in AprilIt's almost that time.By Milca P.