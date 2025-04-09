Cardi B Drops Little Hints That She's Going On Tour Real Soon

Cardi B remains without a sophomore album in her catalog, but the drought could be coming to an end in 2025. Per Uproxx, the Manhattan native has been leaving little hints with some of her starving fans on X (Twitter). For example, one fan account tweeted out her updated net worth for this year. Despite her lack of musical output over the last several years, it's a highly respectable figure as reportedly sits at anywhere from $80-101.6 million. She took the time to respond by giving a little wink to the camera while hyping herself up in the process.

"And when that tour hits …..💸💸💸" she replied. This led to a mini chain reaction of quote tweets with one ecstatic follower telling Cardi B she's on her list of must-see tours in 2025. "DONT F*CKING PLAY LIKE THIS RIGHT NOW … I put this on my manifestation concert list!!! CHECK THE DATE STAMP!!!" the X user typed. The "Bartier Cardi" femcee was so appreciative of the support and excitement that she decided to hop in the fan's replies. "Oooonmmgggg I love you …I’m doing treadmill work just so I can be the best I can be."

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Next Album?

However, like all the years and month prior, release dates and a tour announcement have yet to be revealed by the superstar. We are sure we have said this before also, but something feels a little different this time around. Even though singles haven't been dropped, Cardi has been talking a lot more about her sophomore LP in recent weeks. For example, she hosted one of her famous X Spaces at the end of March and divulged on her confidence in the work as well as the features.