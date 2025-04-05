Cardi B Rips Troll To Shreds After Teasing “Supervillain” Era Amid Offset Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 393 Views
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Cardi B, she plans to go after the female rappers who she thinks slighted her amid her pregnancy and divorce on her new album.

It's no secret that Cardi B has had a hectic couple of months. Shortly before announcing that she was pregnant with her third child with Offset last summer, it was reported that the two rappers were getting a divorce. They've gotten into some fiery feuds online since, trading countless insults and accusations. In March, Cardi even put her ex on blast, accusing him of threatening and harassing her.

On top of all of this, she's also working on her eagerly anticipated sophomore album. Reportedly, she hopes it will drop sometime this year. During a recent chat with her fans on Twitter Spaces, Cardi teased what's to come. She suggested that she plans to go after fellow femcees who she's felt slighted by throughout her messy split.

Cardi B's Album

“I don’t even like saying, ‘Cardi is in her villain era,’ but I really do feel like I turned into a supervillain deada**,” she explained. “Like sometimes I would avoid certain things, I ain’t avoiding sh*t. You gone take this d*ck b*tch.” Unfortunately, one X troll took the opportunity to throw some major shade, telling Cardi that she should be more upset with Offset than other female rappers. She didn't hold back in her response, making it clear that she didn't appreciate the disrespect.

“I could worry about what ever the f*ck I want to worry about when it comes about ME," she wrote in part. Cardi went on to accuse the user of stalking her social media posts, prompting them to tell her to focus on her children instead of internet drama. “Literally replied in 30 seconds hungry a** b*tch,” she fired back. “As for the kids you see how chubby my baby is …well fed with 50K on her arm alone in bracelets ..I can sit all day rub my feet and argue if I want to cause I’m a MILLIONAIRE b*tch you in your mid 20s and can’t even bring company to your momma house b*tch …h*e don’t miss a beat on what happens over here.”

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
