Cardi B Rips Troll To Shreds After Teasing “Supervillain” Era Amid Offset Drama

It's no secret that Cardi B has had a hectic couple of months. Shortly before announcing that she was pregnant with her third child with Offset last summer, it was reported that the two rappers were getting a divorce. They've gotten into some fiery feuds online since, trading countless insults and accusations. In March, Cardi even put her ex on blast, accusing him of threatening and harassing her.

On top of all of this, she's also working on her eagerly anticipated sophomore album. Reportedly, she hopes it will drop sometime this year. During a recent chat with her fans on Twitter Spaces, Cardi teased what's to come. She suggested that she plans to go after fellow femcees who she's felt slighted by throughout her messy split.

Cardi B's Album

“I don’t even like saying, ‘Cardi is in her villain era,’ but I really do feel like I turned into a supervillain deada**,” she explained. “Like sometimes I would avoid certain things, I ain’t avoiding sh*t. You gone take this d*ck b*tch.” Unfortunately, one X troll took the opportunity to throw some major shade, telling Cardi that she should be more upset with Offset than other female rappers. She didn't hold back in her response, making it clear that she didn't appreciate the disrespect.

“I could worry about what ever the f*ck I want to worry about when it comes about ME," she wrote in part. Cardi went on to accuse the user of stalking her social media posts, prompting them to tell her to focus on her children instead of internet drama. “Literally replied in 30 seconds hungry a** b*tch,” she fired back. “As for the kids you see how chubby my baby is …well fed with 50K on her arm alone in bracelets ..I can sit all day rub my feet and argue if I want to cause I’m a MILLIONAIRE b*tch you in your mid 20s and can’t even bring company to your momma house b*tch …h*e don’t miss a beat on what happens over here.”