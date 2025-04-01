Cardi B Is Stepping Into Fashion For Herself This Time

A deeper look into Cardi B’s next chapter as she expands beyond music with her newest fashion brand partnership.

Cardi B is making a move into fashion and beauty that feels more intentional than ever. She’s teaming up with Revolve Group to launch her own lines, one focused on clothing, the other on beauty. It’s not just another celebrity collab. This time, it’s a long-term joint venture. The first drop is expected later in 2025, and it marks a new chapter for Cardi that feels less about endorsement and more about ownership.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Cardi acknowledged the weight of expectations. She compared the anticipation around her beauty line to the kind of buildup that surrounds her albums. But this time, she’s not here to please everyone. She’s here to create something lasting on her own terms. You can see that approach in the first piece she previewed: a sharp white blazer dress that feels both clean and confident.. It’s a design that feels uniquely hers, without trying too hard to prove anything.

Cardi B Shares First Look At Her Fashion Line

In an Instagram caption announcing the move, she explained the bigger vision. For Cardi, coming from a Caribbean family, the goal has always been to own something real. She doesn’t just want to leave her kids with a music catalog or property. She wants to leave them with something they can carry for generations, something she built from the ground up. This isn’t just business; it’s legacy.

During the interview, she wore a white blazer dress from her upcoming collection. It was fitted, structured, and unmistakably her. It wasn’t flashy, but it didn’t need to be. The design spoke for itself, and so did the attitude behind it. Hints about the project first surfaced late last year when Cardi teased a big move. She didn’t name names at the time, but she made it clear it was something she’d been working toward for a while. “I just left a billion dollar play,” she said then. Now that the details are out, it’s clear she’s not trying to chase trends, she’s building what she feels is overdue.

