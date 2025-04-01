Cardi B Gives Fans A Huge Update On Her Long-Awaited Album

Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Fans have been waiting on a sophomore album from Cardi B since the release of 2018's "Invasion of Privacy."

Cardi B has shared some new details on her long-awaited upcoming album, noting that there's not a ton of features, but the ones she does have in store are going to be suprising. She discussed the project with her fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, earlier this week.

“The features on my album are really good,” Cardi B said. “I don’t have a lot of features. Well, it depends what y’all consider was a lot of features. I don’t have a lot of features.” She then elaborated: “I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And like the ones that like I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna like really, really surprise y’all. And it’s such a vibe.” Overall, she's feeling strong about the direction of the project. “I could tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album,” she said. “Like it’s so, I just don’t think that what I got is out there, is out there. So that’s all I’m gonna say. I gave y’all some clues on my features and that’s it. Bye-bye, talk to you later.”

Cardi B & Offset's Divorce

The update on Cardi B's new album comes as she's been feuding with her estranged husband, Offset, on social media in recent days. In one particularly heated rant, she accused him of allegedly sending her threatening messages and much more. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed in part. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem.”

Cardi B and Offset first began dating back in 2017 and secretly married later that same year. They share three children together, the youngest of which was born after Cardi filed for divorce, last summer.

