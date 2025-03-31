The Air Jordan 1 Rare Air "Deep Royal Blue" Has A Hidden Detail

Image via @cashkicks312
The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Deep Royal Blue hides a removable Swoosh that changes the entire silhouette.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air Deep Royal Blue isn’t just another retro colorway. This version brings something special for longtime Jordan fans and new collectors alike. At first glance, it looks like a classic: white leather base, deep royal blue overlays, and vintage off-white midsoles. But there's more going on here than meets the eye. What sets this pair apart is the removable Swoosh. The black Swoosh patch on the side can be peeled off to reveal a red one underneath. It’s a simple touch, but one that adds a new layer of interactivity to a silhouette known for tradition.

Whether you keep it classic or flip the look, this detail gives the sneaker a sense of play that’s not common on most Jordan 1s. The Rare Air series is built on these subtle changes. It replaces the usual tongue branding with a Nike Air patch and swaps out the Wings logo with a bold "Air Jordan" text on some pairs. Though the changes are minor, they nod to the early prototypes of the Air Jordan 1, offering a behind-the-scenes feel. If you check out the in-hand photos, you’ll see both looks side by side. It’s a clever execution that respects the past while giving wearers some freedom to customize their pair.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” Release Date

This Air Jordan 1 features a white leather base with deep royal blue overlays. A black Swoosh sits on the side, but underneath a hidden red Swoosh is revealed when removed. The pair includes classic Nike Air tongue tags and a vintage-inspired sail midsole. Suede around the collar and alternate lace options add depth. The Rare Air branding and color-shifting details make this drop one to watch closely.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG Rare Air “Deep Royal Blue” will be released on April 5th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

