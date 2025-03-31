Will Smith Remembers His Air Jordan Plug On "Sneaker Shopping"

Will Smith’s latest Sneaker Shopping episode sheds light on how Jordans found their way into early 90s TV culture.

In a recent episode of Sneaker Shopping, Will Smith shared how he ended up with some of the freshest Air Jordans on network television. During his time on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Smith often wore Jordans that hadn’t even hit stores yet. That wasn’t just a coincidence. According to him, Nike had set up a small office in Los Angeles during the early 90s specifically to get new product to actors. At the time, it was mostly just him and Martin Lawrence.

Smith said the two would compete to get sneakers first. Since The Fresh Prince usually taped earlier in the week than Martin, he’d often come out ahead. It became an informal race between the two stars. For sneaker fans, this detail explains a lot. Watching Will wear Concord 11s or Grape 5s before most people had even seen them was a big deal. Looking back, it also marked one of the early connections between sneaker culture and television.

Will Smith Joins Joe La Puma On Sneaker Shopping

Will also mentioned that his mom had a friend who worked as a designer for Jordan Brand. That relationship helped him get access to even more pairs. He recalled calling often and the designer pretending like he was always first in line, even if he wasn’t. It was a small gesture, but one that clearly stuck with him. Getting Jordans early might not have seemed like a huge deal then, but it helped shape the image of his character and left a lasting impression on sneaker culture.

While most people remember The Fresh Prince for its bright outfits and comedy, it quietly became one of the first shows where sneakers played a visible role. Will’s sneakers weren’t just wardrobe choices: they were part of his personality. And now, decades later, it’s interesting to hear how it all came together. No big pitch, no branding deals, just a mix of timing, relationships, and a show that wasn’t afraid to let sneakers have a presence on screen.

