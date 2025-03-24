Cardi B Can't Hide Her Frustration After Daughter Ruins $60K Birkin Bag

Cardi B Daughter Ruins 60K Birkin Bag Hip Hop News
Nov 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Cardi B (center) talks to rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (left) during the third quarter between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B tried her best to contain herself over her Birkin bag, something she did not do when seemingly responding to Kanye West's dismissal.

Cardi B loves her family very much, but as with any dynamic, sometimes she feels frustrated by her three bundles of joy. She recently took to social media to share how one of her daughters (unspecified) drew a heart on her $60K Birkin bag, and couldn't mask her shock. "I literally spent $60,000 on this purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse," the "WAP" femcee expressed via her Instagram Story on Sunday night (March 23) before letting out an exasperated sigh. Cardi loves her bags and she always works hard to get one, so we can imagine this is a blow to her collection.

While she held her frustration in this time around – for the most part – Cardi B doesn't hold the same energy for folks like Kanye West, who recently claimed that she won't last long in the public consciousness. "7 years 1 album... STILL being a topic and STILL being asked about my music!!!" she seemed to respond to Ye via Twitter, although she didn't directly reference him. "I'm anointed and I have a real fanbase. They come and go but The Brim is still here and will stay!"

Cardi B & Offset

However, the Bronx rapper has larger issues to handle when it comes to her family. Cardi B's nasty divorce from Offset continues to cause controversy online, especially when people recently accused the latter of sliding into a doctor's DMs. He reportedly clarified to news outlets that he only sought professional help from Cheyenne Bryant after she spoke about his messages. Elsewhere, fans continue to launch relationship rumors around the two and connect their situations in any way. Sometimes it's purely speculative, but other times, they make their animosity towards each other crystal clear on the Internet.

Still, there are other victories for Cardi B these days that might distract her from more salacious narratives. In fact, one recent win closed a long and salacious chapter of its own. Her $3.9 million defamation judgement against Tasha K finally started to work itself out in court when it comes to payment terms and timelines. So a new Birkin might pop out very soon.

