Cardi B Walks Back Some Of Her "WAP" Lyrics After Showing Off Her Cooking Skills

Cardi B recently got a Women's History Month menu item in her name at a New York City restaurant, but she can chef up her own signature dish all by herself. During a recent Instagram Live session on Thursday night (March 13), she showed off a homemade macaroni and cheese plate. It looks pretty good from what the video shows: crispy cheese on top, thick consistency, but not as juicy as we would like. Seven-point-seven out of 10. Jokes aside, the Bronx femcee also took this opportunity to hilariously take back some of her most infamous lyrics from her Megan Thee Stallion collab, "WAP."

"My mac and cheese over here, good as a motherf***er," Cardi B remarked to her fans. "Let me tell you something. When I say, 'I don’t cook, I don’t clean,' it’s because I don’t want to. Because I feel like I got ADHD. I don’t give a f**k what anybody say. I know I got ADHD. When I don’t cook and clean, it’s because I don’t want to, and, you know, I don’t really have the time for it. That’s why I hired a motherf***ing chef. And I got a lot of kids, but I can cook."

Cardi B Offset Divorce

For those unaware, the lyrics in Cardi and Meg's "WAP" in question are these: "I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring." The mother of three probably didn't mean to bring her ring back up with this Instagram Live reference, but the timing makes it impossible not to notice. Cardi B is in a nasty Offset divorce right now, with both of them airing each other's dirty laundry out on social media and berating each other in the process.

The most recent update we got on that was Offset's joint custody filing in Cardi B's divorce and a request to split their common assets up evenly. We will see what terms they agree to in court, and whether or not any extracurricular narratives will take shape online. Hopefully they can focus on themselves and not on the gossip around them.