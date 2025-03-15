Cardi B Walks Back Some Of Her "WAP" Lyrics After Showing Off Her Cooking Skills

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B WAP Lyrics Cooking Skills Hip Hop News
Nov 1, 2024; West Allis, WI, USA; Rapper and songwriter CArdi B speaks at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B is distracting herself from a nasty divorce from Offset, who recently filed for joint custody and for a 50/50 assets split.

Cardi B recently got a Women's History Month menu item in her name at a New York City restaurant, but she can chef up her own signature dish all by herself. During a recent Instagram Live session on Thursday night (March 13), she showed off a homemade macaroni and cheese plate. It looks pretty good from what the video shows: crispy cheese on top, thick consistency, but not as juicy as we would like. Seven-point-seven out of 10. Jokes aside, the Bronx femcee also took this opportunity to hilariously take back some of her most infamous lyrics from her Megan Thee Stallion collab, "WAP."

"My mac and cheese over here, good as a motherf***er," Cardi B remarked to her fans. "Let me tell you something. When I say, 'I don’t cook, I don’t clean,' it’s because I don’t want to. Because I feel like I got ADHD. I don’t give a f**k what anybody say. I know I got ADHD. When I don’t cook and clean, it’s because I don’t want to, and, you know, I don’t really have the time for it. That’s why I hired a motherf***ing chef. And I got a lot of kids, but I can cook."

Read More: Cardi B & Tasha K Finally Agree On Payment Details For $3.9M Judgment

Cardi B Offset Divorce

For those unaware, the lyrics in Cardi and Meg's "WAP" in question are these: "I don't cook, I don't clean, but let me tell you how I got this ring." The mother of three probably didn't mean to bring her ring back up with this Instagram Live reference, but the timing makes it impossible not to notice. Cardi B is in a nasty Offset divorce right now, with both of them airing each other's dirty laundry out on social media and berating each other in the process.

The most recent update we got on that was Offset's joint custody filing in Cardi B's divorce and a request to split their common assets up evenly. We will see what terms they agree to in court, and whether or not any extracurricular narratives will take shape online. Hopefully they can focus on themselves and not on the gossip around them.

Read More: Offset Responds To Claim That He Only Gets Other Women Because Of Cardi B

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.0K
Cardi B Offset PDA Paris Cheating Relationships Cardi B & Offset Show Fans PDA In Paris Amid Cheating Allegations 1.8K
NBA: All Star Game-Team Lebron at Team Giannis Music Cardi B Explains Why She's A "Perfect 10" 1261
Cardi B New Album Title Release Date Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan "Tricked" Fans 737