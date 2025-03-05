Cardi B & Tasha K Finally Agree On Payment Details For $3.9M Judgment

Cardi B's legal dispute with Tasha K over allegations of defamation has finally come to a close. As part of the agreement Tasha will be able to avoid bankruptcy while still paying Cardi the entirety of the $3.9M judgment she lost in the case. According to TMZ, a judge ruled on Wednesday that Tasha will be allowed to make payments over time to settle what she owes to the Invasion of Privacy rapper. To this effect, Tasha will have to submit copies of her tax returns to Cardi's lawyer and file quarterly income reports with the court. Additionally, Tasha had to agree to a non-disparagement clause, which prevents her from further making any derogatory comments about Cardi or her family.

Cardi B originally filed the lawsuit back in 2019, accusing Tasha K of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She claimed that the internet blogger falsely said she abused drugs and had multiple STIs. Cardi said that the comments negatively affected her mental health.

Cardi B & Tasha K Beef

Cardi B’s lawyer, Lisa Moore, told Rolling Stone in a statement that the judgement represents an end to Tasha K’s “lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance.” She added: “We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi. I assume you will see the debtor and her swill counsel selling this as a win. Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case. We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”