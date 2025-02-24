Finally! Tasha K Reaches An Agreement With Cardi B That Wraps Up Their Defamation Lawsuit Saga

Hip Hop News
Cardi B performs at the TikTok in the Mix music festival at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2023. © Joseph Rondone/The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B still wants her defamation judgement, but Tasha K secured an agreement that's less taxing on her financial strain.

Cardi B has been on a very long saga with her defamation lawsuit against blogger Tasha K, but the years of conflict are seemingly, and finally, coming to an end. According to new court documents reportedly obtained by SweetPeaDiaries, both parties agreed to reduce the defamation judgement of about $3.8 million to just under $1.2 million following bankruptcy claims. As such, Tasha will no longer have to shell out more than triple this amount, which was already reportedly causing her a lot of financial strain. In addition, the docs outlined a payment plan for her over the next five years, so the ex wife of Offset will still get her comeuppance over this... Albeit at a reduced degree.

This follows previous claims from Tasha K that Cardi B's lawsuit sought to ruin her career, which responded to Cardi's own confessions of how Tasha's defamation affected her. At the end of the day, both went back and forth on how hard they pursued the money, how many legal filings they tried to circumvent the situation, and how much social media leverage they created with their shots at one another.

Cardi B And Offset

However, the Bronx femcee has much larger problems in the public eye to address these days than a Tasha K debacle. Cardi B's nasty divorce from Offset overwhelms both of their images and brands right now, especially due to their fiery social media exchanges. Even though they also seem to be moving on in their romantic lives and focusing on their children, they still have a lot of dirty laundry to air out about each other. Hopefully they can turn that conversation inward and reach a more amicable status behind closed doors, or at least not burden social media with their fights as much.

After all, this has an adverse effect on their careers and on Cardi B and Offset's coparenting dynamics. But perhaps the true thorn in Cardi's side this whole time was this Tasha K lawsuit, so the idea that it might finally be over soon is astounding for fans. Well, in five years, technically, but that's besides the point.

