Offset Forgets Cardi B Divorce Drama With New $500K Ferrari

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Offset. Over the summer, it was revealed that he and his longterm partner Cardi B decided to go their separate ways for good. Amid the divorce reports, the femcee announced that she was expecting their third child together. Their daughter has since arrived, but their drama hasn't slowed down in the slightest.

They've gone after each other online on various occasions, and now, there are rumors circulating that each of them has moved on with someone new. Cardi was spotted spending Valentine's Day with Stefon Diggs earlier this month, and last week, fans began to speculate that Offset is dating Atlanta model Melanie Jayda. Not all social media users are in support of these rumored relationships, however. Cardi's fans dug up some of Melanie Jayda's old tweets to discovered that she used to be a huge fan of the "Enough" performer.

Offset Drops "Ten"

They proceeded to suggest that the model is only allegedly interested in him due to his past relationship with Cardi. "Incorrect lol I'm him," he replied to one X user making this suggestion, indicating that he couldn't agree less. Amid all of this, it looks like the former Migos member has engaged in some much needed retail therapy. In his latest Instagram post, he's seen alongside a new Ferrari, which is reportedly worth a whopping $500K. Needless to say, this seems to have taken his mind off of the drama, at least for the time being.