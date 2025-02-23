Offset Forgets Cardi B Divorce Drama With New $500K Ferrari

BY Caroline Fisher 402 Views
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Offset took to Instagram to show off the new Ferrari he bought amid his messy divorce from Cardi B.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Offset. Over the summer, it was revealed that he and his longterm partner Cardi B decided to go their separate ways for good. Amid the divorce reports, the femcee announced that she was expecting their third child together. Their daughter has since arrived, but their drama hasn't slowed down in the slightest.

They've gone after each other online on various occasions, and now, there are rumors circulating that each of them has moved on with someone new. Cardi was spotted spending Valentine's Day with Stefon Diggs earlier this month, and last week, fans began to speculate that Offset is dating Atlanta model Melanie Jayda. Not all social media users are in support of these rumored relationships, however. Cardi's fans dug up some of Melanie Jayda's old tweets to discovered that she used to be a huge fan of the "Enough" performer.

Offset Drops "Ten"

They proceeded to suggest that the model is only allegedly interested in him due to his past relationship with Cardi. "Incorrect lol I'm him," he replied to one X user making this suggestion, indicating that he couldn't agree less. Amid all of this, it looks like the former Migos member has engaged in some much needed retail therapy. In his latest Instagram post, he's seen alongside a new Ferrari, which is reportedly worth a whopping $500K. Needless to say, this seems to have taken his mind off of the drama, at least for the time being.

His latest splurge comes just a few days after he dropped his new single, "Ten." In it, he's speculated to have taken various shots at his ex. "She bad, but she bad for a n***a too/ You gon’ have to f**k about ten more n***as to get over me," he raps. "I hit two bad h*es last night, they want a rerun/ I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n***a, ease on." 

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
