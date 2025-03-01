Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Custody Filing As She Flaunts Bold New Look

Cardi B and Offset have been through plenty of ups and downs in their relationship in recent months. In August of last year, it was reported that the femcee filed for divorce from the former Migos member. Shortly after, she announced that she was expecting their third child. They've since gone back and forth on social media on various occasions, trading insults, cheating allegations, and more.

Earlier this week, court documents obtained TMZ Hip Hop also revealed that Offset has filed for joint legal custody of their kids. He thinks Cardi's home should be the children's primary residence, and asked the court to establish their child support obligations. He also wants the court to divvy up their marital property, and requests that each of them cover their own legal fees. While this is certainly a big step for the two performers, Cardi B doesn't appear to be fazed.

Is Cardi B Single?

She's yet to address Offset's filing, but last night, she did take to her Instagram Story to show off her bold new hairstyle. In a clip, she's seen rocking a bright pink ponytail as she sings along to some music. Clearly, she's not letting the breakup get her down, despite how many things have gotten. This is far from the first time she's been spotted living her best life amid the split, however. Earlier this month, she was seen out and about with Stefon Diggs on Valentine's Day, fueling rumors that the two of them are an item.